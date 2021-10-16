Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 334,124 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,124 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.65% of Five9 worth $80,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Five9 by 150.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Five9 by 104.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,773 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.77.

Five9 stock opened at $153.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.84 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.32 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.