Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 34,750 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,745 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,750 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.17% of Electronic Arts worth $69,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $525,218,000 after purchasing an additional 318,840 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,644,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $380,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214,385 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,818,000 after acquiring an additional 118,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $134.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $451,735.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,845 shares of company stock worth $7,062,314. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

