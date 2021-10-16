Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 10,397 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,397 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $59,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $114.38 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average of $99.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

