Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 627,487 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 627,487 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.40% of Cabot worth $77,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 18.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cabot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

CBT stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

