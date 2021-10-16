Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $1.03 on Major Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $361.50 million and approximately $17.86 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00068292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00074884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00108934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,970.28 or 1.00428118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.52 or 0.06250200 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00027023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 349,686,350 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

