Function X Trading 8.4% Higher This Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Function X has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002026 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $505.62 million and approximately $18.08 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,091.01 or 1.00000934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00056028 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00047393 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.24 or 0.00625697 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001911 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

