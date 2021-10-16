Fundamenta (FMTA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $129.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $396,568.63 and approximately $129.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00069301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00075135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00108384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,101.40 or 1.00210450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.44 or 0.06269059 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00025876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,724,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,406 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.