Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $6,212,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,406 shares of company stock worth $8,353,032 in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,407,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,044,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Funko by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 434,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,768,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNKO opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $962.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.77 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

