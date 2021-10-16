FUNToken Hits Market Capitalization of $226.19 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $226.19 million and approximately $18.55 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00045256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00206078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00092565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins and its circulating supply is 10,894,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

