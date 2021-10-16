Furucombo (COMBO) Market Cap Hits $1.45 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.45 million and $388,156.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00069320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00075469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00109961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,395.13 or 0.99750330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.42 or 0.06341289 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00027728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

