Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Update

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fuwei Films from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

NASDAQ FFHL opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. Fuwei Films has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

