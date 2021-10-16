G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $996.40 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $826.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 881.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 31,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,455,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,685,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.