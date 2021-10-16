Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $27,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.89.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.39. 1,058,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.75.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

