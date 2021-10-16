Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 11,548 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $25,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,905,000 after buying an additional 564,585 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after buying an additional 503,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,055,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,676,000 after buying an additional 470,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,589,000 after buying an additional 397,871 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.11. 2,551,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,373. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of -329.04 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,805 shares of company stock worth $82,078,658. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

