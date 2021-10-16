Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,882 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.07% of IHS Markit worth $31,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,398,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,079,000 after buying an additional 190,020 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 43.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after buying an additional 1,834,283 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 60.5% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,252,000 after buying an additional 1,894,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,848,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,207,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.90. 1,243,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $125.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.