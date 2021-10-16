Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Zoetis worth $48,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 663,137 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after purchasing an additional 320,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,817,000 after purchasing an additional 726,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,214,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,769,000 after purchasing an additional 536,405 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.22. 1,235,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $210.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.09. The company has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.