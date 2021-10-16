Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 7,600 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $117.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,453,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,384. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.03 and a 200 day moving average of $137.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.13.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

