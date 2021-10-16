Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,220 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.3% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $204,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Management Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 16.5% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 55,527 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 8,808 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 164,333 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,518,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 170,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,370 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,819,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.21. 25,384,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,975,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

