Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $47,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $4.64 on Friday, reaching $699.03. The company had a trading volume of 738,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,877. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $765.19 and its 200-day moving average is $715.09. The stock has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.92.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

