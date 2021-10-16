Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $29,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,826,706,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,271,146,000 after purchasing an additional 34,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,105,000 after buying an additional 398,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,023,000 after buying an additional 210,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.27 and its 200-day moving average is $231.43. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $160.37 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

