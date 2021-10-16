Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 225 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 518.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $67,754,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $452.39. 1,493,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

