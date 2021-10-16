Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 36,100 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 534,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 2.98% of Cutera worth $26,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cutera by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Cutera by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the second quarter worth $49,000.

NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. 87,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,285. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92. The company has a market cap of $774.74 million, a PE ratio of 119.95 and a beta of 1.63. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,968.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

