Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will post sales of $20.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.11 million. Gaia reported sales of $17.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $80.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.49 million to $80.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $93.82 million, with estimates ranging from $93.02 million to $94.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million.

GAIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Gaia in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaia by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 94,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. Gaia has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $182.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

