Gala Market Cap Tops $607.86 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Gala has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0871 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $607.86 million and approximately $120.58 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00046412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00207605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00093048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Gala Profile

GALA is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

