Gala Trading 14% Lower This Week (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Gala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0871 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $607.86 million and approximately $120.58 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00046412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00207605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00093048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Gala Profile

GALA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

