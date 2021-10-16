Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 65,650 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,855,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 65,650 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 8.47% of Tredegar worth $39,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 304,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 55,713 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tredegar in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 47,909 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. 124,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,069. Tredegar Co. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $427.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

