Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 12,817 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.52% of Quidel worth $27,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Quidel by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Quidel by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quidel by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $2,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quidel stock traded down $6.77 on Friday, hitting $128.24. 698,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,236. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $288.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

