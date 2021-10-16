Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 31,100 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.05% of AZZ worth $26,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth about $1,765,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.5% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 237,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 19.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in AZZ in the second quarter worth about $279,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

AZZ traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 180,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,036. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.