Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 54,070 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,070 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.26% of Evergy worth $35,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EVRG. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.