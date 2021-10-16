Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.41% of Materion worth $21,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Materion by 572.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Materion by 3,237.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Materion by 25,614.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE:MTRN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,600. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.44. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.61.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

