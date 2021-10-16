Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.91% of Cohen & Steers worth $36,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter valued at $533,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,752,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,964,000 after acquiring an additional 367,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,543 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of CNS stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $87.34. 81,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,427. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $89.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.84. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

