Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.32% of Matthews International worth $37,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Matthews International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Matthews International by 89,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matthews International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MATW. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti began coverage on Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.14. 77,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.87 and a beta of 1.20. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $428.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.60 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.