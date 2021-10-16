Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.22% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $22,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,753,000 after purchasing an additional 897,435 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 549,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.76. The company had a trading volume of 564,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,069. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.24.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

