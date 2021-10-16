Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.17% of Liberty Global worth $24,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.36. 1,135,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,061. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LBTYK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

