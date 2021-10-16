Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $21.09 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.40% of Chart Industries worth $21,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,421,000 after purchasing an additional 527,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,197,000 after purchasing an additional 323,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 264,882 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 179,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,226,000 after purchasing an additional 98,292 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GTLS traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,089. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.36 and its 200-day moving average is $161.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.