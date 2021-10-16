Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $21.79 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,351 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.15% of Discovery worth $21,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Discovery by 5,904.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after buying an additional 27,122,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,053.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,510,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,238,709.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,375. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

