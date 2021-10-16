Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $24.76 Million Stock Holdings in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,901 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 14.33% of Strattec Security worth $24,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Strattec Security by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 86.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

In other news, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,975 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $83,029.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,849 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $79,377.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $339,119 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STRT stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,822. Strattec Security Co. has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $154.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

