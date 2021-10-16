Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $25.24 Million Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,536 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 6.19% of Park-Ohio worth $25,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKOH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of PKOH stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $23.34. 26,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,501. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $296.28 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

