Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $28.96 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.36% of Donaldson worth $28,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.76. 228,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,739. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

