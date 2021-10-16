Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $30.15 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.84. 67,940,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,181,672. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

