Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $36.65 Million Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,221,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,610 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.85% of Resideo Technologies worth $36,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. 663,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,011. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

