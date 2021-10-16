Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $37.46 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of General Mills worth $37,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151,280 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,800,000 after purchasing an additional 203,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,980,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,394,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Mills by 30.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,450 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,070 shares of company stock worth $2,917,291 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,426,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,213. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.57. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

