Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $39.84 Million Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,618 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.25% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $39,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HY. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,931,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth about $19,298,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at about $3,880,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HY traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 45,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,905. The company has a market cap of $810.94 million, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $102.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

