Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.56% of Franklin Electric worth $21,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 65,777 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after buying an additional 54,486 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $274,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FELE stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.