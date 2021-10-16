Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.16% of MGM Resorts International worth $32,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,494,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,604,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,029,000 after buying an additional 1,113,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,303,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,471. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.81.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

