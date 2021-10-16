Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,698,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,312 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.48% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $38,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,731,000 after acquiring an additional 156,825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth $5,179,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 68,890 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,483 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 707,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

