Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 9,170 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,370 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after buying an additional 868,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,671,921 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,456,125,000 after buying an additional 2,522,485 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Microsoft stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.21. 25,384,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,975,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.14 and its 200 day moving average is $273.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

