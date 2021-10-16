Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,658,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.4% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock traded up $109.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,409.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,175,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,893. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,351.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,373.32.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.
In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
