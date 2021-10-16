Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,535 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.23% of Bausch Health Companies worth $23,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 774,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,694. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

