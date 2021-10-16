Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.13% of Avangrid worth $24,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,099,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,885. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

